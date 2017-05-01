Officials investigating deadly house fire in DeRidder

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire on N. Texas Street in DeRidder Sunday night, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Berdie Morgan, 70, was found dead in the home, Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said. Her husband, Dennis Morgan, 69, was treated for fire inhalation.

Firefighters were called to 1128 N. Texas Street shortly after 10 p.m., Thompson said. Dennis Morgan met firefighters outside the home and said Berdie was still inside the burning home.

"After beginning suppression efforts, firefighters entered the structure and discovered the lifeless body of 70-year-old Berdie Morgan in the living area of the home, which prompted the call to investigators," Thompson said.

Berdie Thompson's body was released to the Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

"While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators established that the fire originated in the living room in an area in close proximity to where the victim’s body was located," Thompson said.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.