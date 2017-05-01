Officials investigating deadly house fire in DeRidder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Officials investigating deadly house fire in DeRidder

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: State Fire Marshal's Office) (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire on N. Texas Street in DeRidder Sunday night, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Berdie Morgan, 70, was found dead in the home, Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said. Her husband, Dennis Morgan, 69, was treated for fire inhalation.

Firefighters were called to 1128 N. Texas Street shortly after 10 p.m., Thompson said. Dennis Morgan met firefighters outside the home and said Berdie was still inside the burning home.

"After beginning suppression efforts, firefighters entered the structure and discovered the lifeless body of 70-year-old Berdie Morgan in the living area of the home, which prompted the call to investigators," Thompson said.

Berdie Thompson's body was released to the Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

"While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators established that the fire originated in the living room in an area in close proximity to where the victim’s body was located," Thompson said.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Local church serving community in need of donations

    Local church serving community in need of donations

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:56:00 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

    More >>

    While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

    LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:45:16 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages. Kraus asked an...

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages. Kraus asked an...

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-02 13:26:29 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly