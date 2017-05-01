Kroger on Country Club to open May 10

An opening date has been set for the Kroger on Country Club.

The 100,000-square-foot store will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. May 10, according to Kroger officials. An opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.

A custom interior mural by local artists Eric Jessen and Danny Allain will also be unveiled that day. The mural will celebrate the culture of Lake Charles.

Customers will be able to shop online, then pick the items up at the store, beginning May 17.

Click HERE for more on the new Kroger.

The new Kroger will replace the one on McNeese Street, which has been open since the 1970s. The McNeese Street Kroger has recently been holding an everything-must-go sale.

