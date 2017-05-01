Kroger on Country Club to open May 10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kroger on Country Club to open May 10

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An opening date has been set for the Kroger on Country Club.

The 100,000-square-foot store will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. May 10, according to Kroger officials. An opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.

A custom interior mural by local artists Eric Jessen and Danny Allain will also be unveiled that day. The mural will celebrate the culture of Lake Charles.

Customers will be able to shop online, then pick the items up at the store, beginning May 17.

The new Kroger will replace the one on McNeese Street, which has been open since the 1970s. The McNeese Street Kroger has recently been holding an everything-must-go sale.

  • Local church serving community in need of donations

    While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

    LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages. Kraus asked an...

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

