National Weather Service: 90 mph winds cause of damage to Oakdale home

Ninety mile-per-hour downburst winds damaged a home in Oakdale early Sunday morning.

The roof of the house collapsed and a tree was uprooted. The National Weather Service determined Monday that the damages to the house were caused by downburst winds.

Fortunately, homeowner, Wade Wilson, was in Missouri when the storm hit.

"You can't live in the house right now anyway so we're gonna make other arrangements to figure out what's next, where we'll stay," Wilson said.

