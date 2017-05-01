National Weather Service: 90 mph winds cause of damage to Oakdal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

National Weather Service: 90 mph winds cause of damage to Oakdale home

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Ninety mile-per-hour downburst winds damaged a home in Oakdale early Sunday morning.

The roof of the house collapsed and a tree was uprooted. The National Weather Service determined Monday that the damages to the house were caused by downburst winds.

Fortunately, homeowner, Wade Wilson, was in Missouri when the storm hit.

"You can't live in the house right now anyway so we're gonna make other arrangements to figure out what's next, where we'll stay," Wilson said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Local church serving community in need of donations

    Local church serving community in need of donations

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:56:00 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

    More >>

    While drugs and alcohol ruin many lives, the people at Open Door Biker Church have used their life hardships to find God and give back.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

    LCPD asking for help identifying man in surveillance footage

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:45:16 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages. Kraus asked an...

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on Hodges Street. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said that officers were called to the 300 block of Hodges Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The homeowners said that UPS had delivered packages around 11:45 a.m. When they reviewed home surveillance footage, they found that a man rode up on a bicycle less than a minute later and stole the packages. Kraus asked an...

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-02 13:26:29 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly