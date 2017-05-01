Sign changes confusing to drivers

Calcasieu parish leaders say with the industrial and economic growth in the area, there has been a sharp increase in traffic and congestion.

And some drivers find it even worse when there are changes such as the recent elimination of one left turn lane at a busy intersection in Lake Charles.

About a month ago the state eliminated left turns from the middle lane on eastbound Prien Lake Road at Lake Street.

Some people who frequently travel this way say they've witnessed numerous near crashes as people not yet used to the change struggle to move to the left turn lane.

But Deidra Druilhet with the state says the signs next to the signal and painted on the pavement are correct.

"We did make some changes to that intersection. We have regulatory signs there in place notifying the public of that change, that turning maneuver now and also we did re-stripe that pavement that lets the motorists know that lane is no longer permissible, but needs to go through the intersection. We did have message boards up when we made these changes,"she said.

Druilhet says changes have been made to various parts of the system here at Lake and Prien Lake Road to help improve traffic flow.

"Before we did modifications to that intersection we were seeing backups all the way to 18th street. Now we've been able to reduce the vehicle delays that you see there. There's minimal delays during those peak hour times,"she said.

She encourages people to be aware of changes. Citizens are welcome to contact the state with concerns and sign up to be notified when changes are made.

There are ways to keep up with traffic changes and you can call the Louisiana DOTD if you think there's a situation it needs to correct. The number to call is 337-437-9100. You can sign up for MyDOTD here.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved