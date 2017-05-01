Jeff Davis fugitive apprehended - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Jeff Davis fugitive apprehended

By KPLC Digital Staff
Larry T. Hampton (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Larry T. Hampton (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
FENTON, LA (KPLC) -

A short manhunt in Jeff Davis Parish has ended after the fugitive was caught near Fenton, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a call of a suspicious person at an RV park on TV Tower Road found that the man was in possession of a firearm and was claiming to have been bitten by a snake, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies called for medical aid.

Larry T. Hampton, 43, of Thayer, Missouri, first gave deputies a false identity, then fled on foot. He was apprehended by authorities around 8:30 p.m. after about a four-hour manhunt.

He is charged with resisting an officer, flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail with no bond.

