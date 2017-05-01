Reeves High School holds mock car crash to show dangers of distracted driving

Reeves High School held a mock crash this morning to show students the potential consequences of drinking and driving as well as the importance of wearing a seat belt and not driving distracted.

The Allen Parish Ward 3 Fire Department, Allen Parish EMS, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Reeves Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop D, and Ardoin’s Funeral Home participated.

