$1 Dog Night as Cowboys return home to host LSUA

McNeese returns to The Jeaux after spending the last 16 days away from home when it hosts LSU-Alexandria at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.



It’s Dollar Dog Night as fans will be treated to $1 hot dogs at the concession stand.



The game will be broadcast live on the McNeese Radio Network (KEZM 1310 AM, McNeeseSports.com, KEZMonline.com).



McNeese (29-13, 19-5 SLC) will be going for its 30th win of the season marking the fourth straight season to post 30 or more wins, all under head coach Justin Hill. Only once before has that happened in school history from 1988-1995 under Tony Robichaux.



The Cowboys hold a one-game lead in the loss column over Sam Houston State in the Southland Conference standings. They’ll play their next four games at home, a place where they’ve racked up a remarkable 18-1 record.



“It’s great to be home,” said Hill. “We get to sleep in our own beds. That hasn’t been the case for a while.”



McNeese hasn’t played at the Joe Miller Ball Park since a May 15 game against UNO.



The Cowboys, who are ranked No. 27 in the latest RPI, will enter Tuesday’s game hitting .311 as a team and with six regulars hitting .310 or above.



Left fielder Shane Selman has jumped to the top of the batting category with a .362 average after he hit .429 at Sam Houston State over the weekend. Selman also leads the team with 45 runs batted in and is second with 10 home runs.



Third baseman Matt Gallier is second in hitting at .357 and leads the team with 11 homers and 42 RBI, third-most on the squad.



McNeese will start Tyler Wesley on the mound to mark his second start of the season.



Wesley had a good outing against the Bearkats on Friday night after he threw two scoreless innings in relief work with a strikeout.



The Generals (33-19) recently won the regular season championship in the Red River Athletic Conference that also includes LSU-Shreveport, among others.



LSUA is hitting .302 as a team and is led by DH Logan Constantine’s .395 average.



Following Tuesday’s game, the Cowboys return to conference play on Friday when they open up a three-game home series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.