Clerk of Court: One-vote victory proves every voter counts

A number of big runoffs came to a head Saturday as 22,000 voters turned up at the polls in Lake Charles.

There were a lot of close races this time around. One, in particular, stood out because it was decided by just one vote

That one vote sealed the victory for City Council District B incumbent Luvertha August.

"Whoever that one vote was, thank you, thank you, thank you," August said. "A lot of people are thanking you."

August defeated challenger, Nicole Moncrief, 1,189 votes to 1,188.

This shows every vote does count...but do residents buy into that?

"At the end of the day, every vote counts," said Cliffany Garrison, a Lake Charles resident. "No matter how you feel about it, you going out to vote, that's what matters. You can make a difference."

Some are a little harder to convince, having lost faith in the political process.

"I don't think anybody should vote, to be honest with you," said another resident, Norma Gobert. "I'm not voting for the simple fact that people don't tell the truth anymore."

We asked the Clerk of Court, Lynn Jones, to respond to a citizen who has this distrust.

"If you do not vote and you stay at home, you let somebody else decide what's going to be happening in your government," said Jones.

Jones, who as served as clerk for 13 years, says this is not the first race he's seen come so close.

"I see it all the time when it comes down to that final deal, it usually is close," said Jones.

This runoff narrowed the field of candidates running for each seat or office to two and Jones says that's why he believes the turnout was much higher than the March primaries.

During the primaries, 33 percent of registered voters turned out, while this time nearly 46 percent rushed to the polls. Early voting numbers more than doubled this time around, at 12 percent.

"I still think we can do better, but I do appreciate the voters getting out there to vote. It's important," said Jones.

Especially since one vote can decide an entire election.

A recount can be requested by the losing candidate in close races such as these.

If that were to happen, Jones says it will take place Thursday.

