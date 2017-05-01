'Meals on Wheels' driver makes lifesaving delivery

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is an early start for Louella Wesley and her brother, Wilvon Allison.

They wake up at 4 a.m. and are at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office by 5:30 a.m. to pack their van with boxes full of meals ready to be delivered.

The duo work for the Calcasieu Council On Aging's 'Meals on Wheels' program and travel all across Calcasieu Parish.

The program delivers 2,100 meals every week to around 420 people.

"I love the people," said Wesley, who has been with the program for four years.

Last week, on Monday, April 24, Wesley discovered an 83-year-old man tied up to his bed inside his home on Samuel Johnson Road.

"It was awful, it was just terrible," said Wesley as she thought about the moment she walked in to find one of her clients tied up. "It really did something to me that day. It hurt me really bad to see [that]."

It's a sight she said she'll never forget.

"We never know what we are going to encounter," she said. "But thank God he is ok."

Despite what Wesley may encounter while out in the field, she continues to make deliveries.

"I mean they [clients] have become like parents, friends and I just want to be a caregiver for them so whatever I can do to help them I do it," she said.

Those she serves depend on her presence.

Rickie Peters, who takes cares of her 85-year-old mother, Elaine Peters, said the meals are a lifesaver.

"It's helped out a bunch," said Peters. "I mean a whole bunch. It's taken a load off. They're here for us."

"I don't have to worry about what I am going to eat," added another person, Joyce Pain.

Wesley said she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"A lot of them don't have families at all, you know, some of these people don't have children, so I feel good, I fee good being there for them."

The Calcasieu Council On Aging's 'Meals on Wheels' program is need of volunteers.

If you would like to learn how to help, click HERE or call (337) 474-2583.

