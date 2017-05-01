FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny & pleasant start; heavy rain threat returns mid-week

Temperatures outside in the 50s are making for a crisp and pleasantly cool start to the new work-week after what ended with a stormy weekend on Sunday.

Many parts of SW Louisiana are still drying out this morning and are in store for some much needed sunshine and light winds today.

Temperatures will warm up through the 50s and 60s through mid-morning and continue to reach the lower 80s this afternoon, but the lower humidity will keep that nice feel in the air one more day.

Tonight clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 60s after sunset with lows overnight in the middle to upper 50s with relatively calm winds.

Sunny weather continues for Tuesday, but onshore winds will work to increase the moisture and the muggy feel returns with highs tomorrow in the middle 80s.

A much warmer and breezier night is ahead for Tuesday with lows in the 60s and our next weather maker knocking on our doorsteps.

Another strong cold front will push through late in the day Wednesday, and the result will be another round of heavy rain with some severe weather also possible, especially later in the day and evening as the front pushes through.

Rainfall amounts by early Thursday will range from 1 to 3 inches with any leftover rain quickly coming to an end Thursday morning as the front moves east.

Sunshine returns Friday with a nice weekend on tap with cooler highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry