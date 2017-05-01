WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Weekend flooding and storm damage

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
April 29 election storiesMore >>
April 29 election storiesMore >>
KPLC viewers are reporting flooding in Calcasieu Parish south of Lake Charles due to the weekend storms. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
KPLC viewers are reporting flooding in Calcasieu Parish south of Lake Charles due to the weekend storms. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A series of slow moving storms dumped hours of very heavy rain over portions of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes with radar estimating close to 10 inches of rain in some spots.More >>
A series of slow moving storms dumped hours of very heavy rain over portions of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes with radar estimating close to 10 inches of rain in some spots.More >>