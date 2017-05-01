WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Weekend flooding and storm damage

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is promoting a revamped health care overhaul effort as he concludes his first three months in office without signing any major legislation.

Police are looking for the perpetrators after a deadly shooting near a festival venue in Lafayette.

Oakdale is once again hit with severe weather. KPLC's Kayla Courvell will be live this morning to survey the damage.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, Lake Charles has a new mayor for the first time in almost two decades.

And the Calcasieu Parish Library System is celebrating "Children's Book Week" with special story times with a Southwest Louisiana author.

In weather, many parts of Southwest Louisiana are still drying out this morning and are in store for some much-needed sunshine and light winds today. Temperatures will warm up through the 50s and 60s through mid-morning and continue to reach the lower 80s this afternoon, but the lower humidity will keep that nice feel in the air one more day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

