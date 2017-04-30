Former Barbe and LSU TE DeSean Smith headed to Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

The former Barbe Buccaneer and LSU Tiger DeSean Smith announced Saturday night on his twitter that he's headed to the Chicago Bears.

Smith an undrafted free agent will get a tryout at the Bears rookie minicamp.

Smith fell victim to LSU's lack of a passing game and only caught 19 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown during his four seasons at LSU.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end ran a 4.94 40 and only did 14 reps on the bench at LSU's Pro Day.

