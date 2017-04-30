Multiple reports of flooding in Oakdale from early Sunday storms - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple reports of flooding in Oakdale from early Sunday storms

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

There are multiple reports of flooding in Oakdale as the result of early Sunday morning storms, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

A home on Hwy 10 East in Oakdale was also hit by a possible tornado, said the Sheriff's Office.

Beauregard Electric and Cleco are also reporting numerous power outages in the parish on their online power outage maps.

The Sheriff's Office is assessing the situation. KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

