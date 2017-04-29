April 29 election news

There are multiple reports of flooding in Oakdale as the result of early Sunday morning storms, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office. A home on Hwy 10 East in Oakdale was also hit by a possible tornado, said the Sheriff's Office. Beauregard Electric and Cleco are also reporting numerous power outages in the parish on their online power outage maps. The Sheriff's Office is assessing the situation. KPLC will have more information as it becomes avail...

