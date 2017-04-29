April 29 election news - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

April 29 election news

Hunter will be next Lake Charles mayor

Guinn is Jennings' new mayor, Clophus new Fenton alderman

August holds on to city council seat by one vote, Geyen also retains seat

ELECTION RESULTS - April 29

Cameron voters approve all five tax proposals on ballot

Perret elected judge of 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District Division B

Calcasieu voters approve five of seven tax renewal proposals

WATCH AGAIN: Election night webcasts

Beauregard voters approve two tax continuations

Moss Bluff voters reject sales tax renewal to fund school projects

Voter turnout higher than March election

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:59 AM EDT
    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    Sunday, April 30 2017 4:52 PM EDT
    April 29 election stories

    Sunday, April 30 2017 2:48 PM EDT
    There are multiple reports of flooding in Oakdale as the result of early Sunday morning storms, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office. A home on Hwy 10 East in Oakdale was also hit by a possible tornado, said the Sheriff's Office. Beauregard Electric and Cleco are also reporting numerous power outages in the parish on their online power outage maps. The Sheriff's Office is assessing the situation. KPLC will have more information as it becomes avail...More >>
