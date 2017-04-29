Perret elected judge of 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District Division B

Candyce Perret beat out Susan Theall in the April 29 runoff race for judge of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division B.

The seat was vacated by James Genovese, who was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2016.

In Saturday's race, Perret received 26,681 votes, or 54 percent; Theall received 22,548 votes, or 46 percent.

The results are complete, but unofficial, until verified by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

