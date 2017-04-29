Beauregard voters approve two tax continuations

Beauregard Parish voters approved the two tax continuations on the April 29 ballot.

They approved the 10-year, 32.2-mill property tax continuation for Road District No. 7 by a vote of 82 to 76, or 52 percent to 48 percent. Also approved was the 10-year, 25.95-mill Road District No. 8 property tax continuation. It passed by a vote of 58 to 44, or 57 percent to 43 percent.

The taxes will improve, maintain and construct parish roads and bridges within the districts. The District No. 7 millage is an 8.06 increase over the last tax.

The Road District No. 7 tax brings in an estimated $212,000 yearly, while the District No. 8 tax brings in an estimated $98,000 each year.

For election results, click HERE.

All results are complete, but unofficial, until verified by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

