CONSIDER THIS: Chennault International Airshow

I imagine there are places in the world where the sight of F-16 is pretty frightening.

But in Lake Charles, it’s just exciting. The Chennault International Airshow is April 28-30 and we are honored to have the Thunderbirds, the US Air Force’s premier jet demonstration team, as part of this community event.

There are a lot of exciting performers and much to see; it’s an impressive show. But I’d like to point out that none of the machines you’ll see would exist without science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Those are critical educational areas, and essential in order to compete in a worldwide economy.

It’s very appropriate that proceeds from this event go to support and promote STEM education in Southwest Louisiana. The McNeese College of Engineering and Computer Science has a tent with an interactive display at the show, we encourage you to drop by and visit them while you are here enjoying the show.

The airshow promises to be an exciting event. We hope you’ll join us in supporting it and welcoming our valued guests, like the Thunderbirds, to Southwest Louisiana.

