Premiere jet demonstration pilot will perform at Chennault Airshow

Among the unique aircraft you'll see at the Chennault International Airshow is this Russian MIG fighter from the Vietnam era.

Randy Ball owns and pilots the MIG. He bought it from Poland several years ago and flies it at shows around the country. Ball is an aerobatic airman. He has performed more than a thousand times in a fighter jet which is more than anyone else in North America.

"Come out Friday night, I'll go about 700 MPH, 30 feet off the ground, 500 feet from you! It will be the fastest thing you see all weekend long. I'll do it every day.", says Ball, who participates in shows around the country 25 weekends a year.

