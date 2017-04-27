Spike strips, stun gun used to stop armed Alexandria man in stol - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Spike strips, stun gun used to stop armed Alexandria man in stolen truck

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities had to use spike strips and a stun gun to stop an Alexandria man in a stolen truck.

Douglas Ray Mayo, 39, was arrested just before midnight on Wednesday on the charges of illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of stolen things.

Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said the incident began about 11:30 p.m. when the Alexandria Police Department attempted to stop a stolen truck. The pursuit continued south on US 165 into Allen Parish.

Officers eventually deployed spike strips to stop Mayo. Officers also used a stun gun to subdue Mayo, Anderson said. Mayo was transported to an Allen Parish Hospital for evaluation.He was then booked into the parish jail.

"The Alexandria Police Department confirmed the vehicle was involved in a carjacking with the use of a firearm," Anderson said. "A firearm was located inside the vehicle and was recovered by the Alexandria Police Department.  Several items in the vehicle are believed to be from burglaries in the Alexandria area."

 Additional charges are pending.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Oakdale and Kinder police departments were also involved in the pursuit.

