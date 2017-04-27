Guinn is Jennings' new mayor, Clophus new Fenton alderman

Henry Guinn is Jennings' new mayor.

Guinn came out ahead in Saturday's election over his opponent, Jimmy Segura, with Guinn garnering 1,209 votes, or 52 percent of the vote. Segura received 1,106 votes and 48 percent of the vote.

The two have been neck-in-neck during the race. In fact, just three votes separated the two candidates in the March 25 election: Guinn received 787 votes, and Segura received 784 votes. Both received 35 percent of the vote, sending them to the April 29 runoff.

Guinn, 31, who is married to Katie, said some issues he'd like to tackle are Jennings' decline in population, and the beautification of the city.

"The only way to fix a declining population is to offer more jobs to the people that live here," he said.

Guinn replaces Terry Duhon, who is retiring after 14 years. Before that, he served for many years on the city council.

Also in Jeff Davis Parish, voters picked Ollie Clophus as the new Fenton Alderman.

Clophus beat out opponent Kathy Corbello, by two votes. Clophus received 44 votes, or 51 percent of the vote, and Corbello received 42 votes, or 49 percent, of the vote.

In the March election, Corbello got 36 votes, or 44 percent of the vote, and Clophus got 20 votes, or 24 percent of the vote.

In Allen Parish, voters approved the 9.76 mill tax renewal for the Ambulance Service District 1 by 448 to 184 votes, or 71 percent to 29 percent.

All results are complete, but unofficial, until verified by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

For up-to-date election results, click HERE.

