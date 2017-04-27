Lake Charles Vietnam vet finally gets Bronze Star - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Vietnam vet finally gets Bronze Star

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

After waiting 48 years, a Lake Charles man is finally getting the recognition he deserves.
In 1969, Specialist 4 Albert Malveaux was in the 101st Airborne, serving in the Vietnam War.  While his company was moving through mountainous jungle terrain, he encountered an attack from a fortified North Vietnamese unit. Malveaux was shot in the hand, but was still able to to counter fire and allow his fellow soldiers to safely retreat.  

"I fired a few shots," said Malveaux. "Everybody else started backing up. I was trapped behind a tree. They threw a lot of smoke out. That's how I got out of there. They got me back and bandaged me up. The next thing I knew I was in Japan." 

Malveaux was never given his Bronze Star for bravery. Years later, his son Orlando reached out to the group Purple Hearts United for help.

"He really doesn't say a lot," said Orlando. "He keeps to himself. When he told me something like this, I really couldn't believe it. I said, man you really did something like this?  He said yeah, I really didn't think about it. When it happened, he just went into mode and saved himself and others."

Albert Malveaux was finally awarded his Bronze Star this week with a ceremony at the American Legion. He says the lessons learned in the military helped save his life.

"Rely on your leadership and training," said Albert. Do the best you can. Nobody wakes up in the morning and says I'm going to get a Purple Heart. They don't do that."

Documentation given with the award states that Specialist Malveaux's personal bravery and devotion were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service. 

Purple Hearts United has returned medals and artifacts to over 300 families and museums.

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly