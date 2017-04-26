SPECIAL REPORT: La. National Guard Disaster Response Training

Louisiana has seen its fair share of natural disasters over the years, from hurricanes and tornadoes to problems statewide with flooding.

For nearly a decade the Louisiana National Guard and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have partnered with response agencies in the state to prepare and train in case of a natural disaster.

"Living in the state of Louisiana we tend to deal with certain issues like this, like Hurricane Katrina or the Baton Rouge flood, we need to know how to implement procedures to help rescue people who are in need." said U.s. Cadet, Donte Libran.

Several training missions happened simultaneously across the state in early April to practice these response exercises.

Soldiers said the practice is vital because during an actual disaster anything can happen.

"There's a lot of chaos going around when people are being rescued." said 2nd Lt. Taulagaola Utai. "

PFC Bradley Bower has worked through five natural disasters as apart of the national guard. He says the most challenging part for soldiers is the long hours.

"You don't know when you're going to sleep,: said Bower. "We usually work 12 hour shifts but those 12 hours shifts can turn into 14, 16 all the way down to 24."

Bower said at the end of the day no amount of training can possibly prepare you for being responsible for lives.

"Practicing is practicing," said Bower. "It's not something that is life or death, when you're out in the field it is life or death. You don't know what's going to happen you have to prepare for the worst."

But thanks to the constant training, some soldiers do feel confident about the next time a major weather related disaster happens.

"I feel like given another natural disaster, I'm definitely a lot more prepared." said Libran.



