Suspect arrested following hit and run in Vinton

The Vinton Police Department has apprehended a man responsible for a hit and run Monday.

Spokesman Lieutenant Scott Spell said the incident happened on April, 24, at the intersection of Horridge and Goodwin Streets. Officers with the police department found a Nissan Pathfinder with an adult driver and child passenger at the scene. The investigation revealed that the Pathfinder was struck by a blue vehicle, rolled onto its side, and then became upright before stopping. The occupants sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Later, the other vehicle involved in the crash was found at a trailer park.

The suspect, Curtis James Hyde, 19, of Vinton, was arrested and booked into the parish jail Thursday, Spell said. His bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.