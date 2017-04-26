Anti-glare lens coating helps minimize eye strain

Ten hours a day: that is how long most of us spend in front of a computer or phone screen each day, according to a Nielsen audience report.



That time can do numbers on your eyes and it is even worse for people who wear eyeglasses.



Breanne DeBarge is an optics technician and spends her entire work day in front of a computer screen.



"All day long, eight hours or so," she said.



DeBarge has worn glasses since middle school, but it wasn't until her working life that she started to feel the pain of eye strain.



"It can cause a lot of eye strain, fatigue at the end of the day while working on the computer," said DeBarge.



In an effort to save a hundred bucks, DeBarge opted for the standard lenses.



"These are the ones without the coating, I'm sure there is a lot of reflection coming off from the bright lights ahead and I work in that all day," she said.



After talking to her eye doctor about her eye strain, distracting reflections, and halos at night, it was recommended for DeBarge to consider an anti-glare coating for her lenses. That is something Dr. Mel Gehrig, optometrist with The Eye Clinic, says allows more light to pass through the lens, sharpening vision.



"Normal coatings reflect all visible light, so the light actually reflects off so it goes directly to the eye," said Dr. Gehrig.



Dr. Gehrig says the anti-glare coating can be used on all lenses.



"The transition lenses, the ones that turn color, you can put it on a white lens," said Dr. Gehrig. "People working on computers a lot, they could put a coating on their white lenses and it would help with people who do a lot of computer work."



For DeBarge, adding the coating has made her work much more comfortable.



"It makes a total difference at the end of the day versus wearing glasses without it," she said. "When you leave here, the weather's been pretty, you're driving outside, it just cuts down on reflection from the sun and makes a tremendous difference."



The anti-glare coating can cost anywhere from 50 to 100 dollars per lens, depending on standard versus premium coating.

If you want to check out the different lens coatings and eyewear on the market today, The Eye Clinic in Lake Charles is hosting a trunk show on Thursday, April 27. It is at the new office on 1767 Imperial Boulevard from 10:00-6:00.



