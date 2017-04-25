Father of DeRidder plant explosion victim files lawsuit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Father of DeRidder plant explosion victim files lawsuit

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
HOUSTON, TX (KPLC) -

The father of one of the three workers killed in the Feb. 8 explosion at the Corporation of America Plant in DeRidder has filed a multi-million lawsuit in state district court in Houston, Texas, KBMT reports.

Joe Gooch, the father of Jody Gooch, filed the suit. Jody was one of the victims of the explosion. In a statement, Joe Gooch said " It tears me up to know that my son lost his life in a highly avoidable tragedy at work. We hope that this lawsuit will shed more light on what happened and reduce the likelihood of it ever happening again."

The incident is being investigated by OSHA and the U.S Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. The CSB released its preliminary investigation findings, which say the incident was caused by "sparks from welding igniting vapors in a containment vessel."

"Workers should never be made to work in an environment with welding activity anywhere around volatile vapors of combustible liquids... it goes without saying that this should not have happened," said Brent Coon, whose Beaumont firm filed the suit.

For the backstory, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

