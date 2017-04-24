CONSIDER THIS: Vote!

Early voting for the April 29 election has come and gone.If you didn’t take advantage of that opportunity, you’ll have to head to the polls this Saturday to make your voice heard.

There are several runoffs and propositions, and of course, for City of Lake Charles voters, the runoff election for mayor. The field has been narrowed to two candidates in that race. If you’d like to learn more about the candidates and their platforms, tune into KPLC’s debate 6:30 p.m. Tuesday or view it live online on KPLC's website or mobile app.

While KPLC does not take a political position in any election, we do urge you to vote. We won’t try to tell you who you should vote for, but we do think it is every registered voter’s obligation to make their voices heard. It would be encouraging to see a high voter turnout this Saturday.

Lake Charles will elect a new leader this Saturday; will you be part of the decision?

