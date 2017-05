2017 LHSAA baseball playoffs - second round finals

The LHSAA released the 2017 boys high school baseball playoff brackets April 23. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball State Tournament will be held May 12-13 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

You can find the seedings and second round finals of our coverage teams below.

CLASS 5A

(9) Sulphur 5 - (8) Hahnville 1 Final (Sulphur leads 1-0 in Series)

(3) Sam Houston 3 - (19) St. Amant 0 Final (Sam Houston leads Series 1-0)

CLASS 4A

(10) DeRidder 6 - (7) Livonia 3 Final (DeRidder leads Series 1-0)

CLASS 3A

(1) Brusly 12 - (17) Westlake 7 Final (Brusly leads Series 1-0)

(5) Iowa 9 - (12) Iota 0 Final (Iowa leads Series 1-0)

(7) South Beauregard 7 - (10) Eunice 5 Final (South Beauregard leads Series 1-0)

CLASS 2A

(4) Kinder 11 - (13) Madison Prep 1 Final (Kinder leads Series 1-0)

(3) Lakeside 6 - (14) Vinton 2 Final (Lakeside leads Series 1-0)

(7) Rosepine 8 - (10) Welsh 1 Final (Rosepine leads Series 1-0)

(2) DeQuincy 5 - (15) Bunkie 0 Final (DeQuincy leads Series 1-0)

CLASS 1A

(8) Merryville at (9) Oberlin

(7) Grand Lake 5 - (10) D'Arbonne Woods Charter 2 Final

CLASS B

(17) Fairview at (1) Glenmora

(12) Hicks at (5) Pitkin - 4/29 @ 2:00

CLASS C

(1) Elizabeth 22 - (16) Starks 1 Final/5 INN

(9) Evans 4 - (8) Saline 3 Final

(20) Hackberry at (4) Summerfield - 5/1 @ 3:30

(3) Maurepas 12 - (14) Singer 2 Final/5 INN

(11) Reeves at (6) Georgetown - 5/1 @ 4:00

Division II

(8) St. Louis 10 - (9) De La Salle 4 Final (St. Louis leads Series 1-0)

