Catron's walk-off grand slam sends McNeese to series win over Lamar, 7-3

Morgan Catron's walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning helped McNeese softball to a 7-3 rubber game victory and a 2-1 series clincher over Lamar here Saturday. Lamar opened the series with a 6-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader Friday. McNeese evened the series one game apiece with a 10-2 (5 inning) win in game two.



McNeese (32-16, 18-3) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead off a sacrifice fly by Catron in the opening frame that scored Justyce McClain. McClain led the game off with a single up the middle.



Lamar (23-23, 13-8 SLC) tied the game with a run in the third on two hits and a Cowgirl error. The lead didn't last long as the Cowgirls brought two more runs home in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.



McClain scored her second run of the game off an Erika Piancastelli RBI then another sacrifice fly by Catron scored Piancastelli for the 3-1 lead.



Lamar cut the lead to one run (3-2) in the sixth off a single by Shelby Henderson that scored Kelly Meeuwsen after she drew a leadoff walk to start the inning.



The Cardinals tied the game at three all on Meeuwsen sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh setting up the dramatic finish in the bottom of the seventh.



Marissa Taunton led the bottom of the seventh off with a bloop single to left field then was replaced on the base path by pinch runner JaMaiya Miller. Pinch hitter Lauren Brown came up with a hit that looked like a half bunt and a half slap hit that landed over the third baseman's head who creped up in anticipation of a bunt. McClain and Hailey Drew both popped up for the first two outs bringing Cowgirl slugger Erika Piancastelli to the plate. After Lamar reliever Anissa Rodriguez slip a strike passed Piancastelli, she then three four straight balls to walk Piancastelli and loaded the bases.



Lamar took their chances with Catron who stepped to the plate who was previously 0 for 1 with two RBI in her previous three plate appearances. There was no place to put Catron and a walk would give the Cowgirls the win, instead Lamar pitched to her and she smacked her eighth home run of the season and her second grand slam of the season to give the Cowgirls the win.



Catron ended the game with six RBI, one shy of tying a school record of seven by Heather Moreaux in 2000.



McNeese ended the game with nine hits and were led by McClain who was 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Piancastelli was 2 for 3 with one RBI, a walk and scored two runs.



Corbello, who came in to relieve Cowgirl starter Rachel Smith, picked up the win to improve to 8-3 overall and 7-0 in the SLC. Corbello face two batters in the seventh. Smith allowed eight hits, three runs (one earned), walked five and struck out two.



Lamar picked up eight hits and was led by Brynn Baca who was playing injured following a collision at the plate in Saturday's second game. Baca was 3 for 4 while Maddy Myers was 2 for 3. Rodriguez took the loss in relief of starter Ciara Luna to fall to 3-1 on the season. Ridriguez gave up four earned runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings along with a walk. Luna three the first five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two strikeouts.



The Cowgirls will continue their seven game home stand by hosting Houston on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before closing out its home slate with a three game SLC series against Stephen F. Austin next weekend.

