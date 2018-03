There will be dragons in Lake Charles this weekend.

The Awakening of the Dragons is the kickoff event. Team captains painting eyes on the dragon heads that will adorn the front of each boat.

A record 29 teams will race this year. It's free to come out and watch Saturday morning at the Civic Center lakefront. The dragon boats will shove off at 9am.

All this, a fundraiser for the Childrens Miracle Network.