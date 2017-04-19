Construction progressing on permanent VA Clinic in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Construction progressing on permanent VA Clinic in Lake Charles

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Construction on the VA Clinic in Lake Charles is more than half the way completed, Department of Veterans Affairs officials said on Tuesday.

"We are pleased that the new CBOC (Community Based Outpatient Clinic) is at 55 percent completion," said Peter C. Dancy, Jr., Alexandria VA Health Care System director. "We will continue to provide outstanding care to the Veterans of the Lake Charles community at our interim clinic at 814 West McNeese Street until the new clinic is open,” stated Mr. Peter C. Dancy, Jr., Alexandria VA Health Care System director.

There have been some weather delays, but Dancy said the new estimated date of completion is July 14.

In September of 2015, the Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a 20-year lease contract for the 24,088 square-foot clinic, located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive. The groundbreaking was held in June of last year.

The clinic will provide services such as basic imaging, physical therapy, prosthetics, mental health (including substance abuse, smoking cessation, and PTSD), lab blood draws, specimen collection, dental and rotating specialty clinics.

