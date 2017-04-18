How can I benefit from cross-platform ad campaigns?

Many successful advertising campaigns are the result of cross-platform engagement.

In essence, it means diversifying where display ads not only reach a wider audience but deliver a consistent message to viewers wherever they are.

A campaign may begin on television and continue through on internet and mobile destinations.

Utilizing a cross-platform ad can aid in keeping the message current with customers because they are not isolated to just one destination.

Marketers can benefit from these types of campaigns because of the synergy they create, putting their business in front of viewers on a variety of platforms.

For campaigns where you envision promoting across several platforms, we are dedicated to serving your needs.

You can learn more about what cross-platform advertising with KPLC can mean for your business.

Contact Andy Jacobson at 337-437-7590 for opportunities.

