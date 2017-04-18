Pierre Part man arrested for crashing vehicle and allegedly falsifying report to authorities

A man from Pierre Part has been accused of falsifying a report after crashing his vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish, authorities said.

Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Wesley Paul Boudreaux, 43, was arrested and charged with giving false report or complaint. On April 13, Boudreaux reported to authorities that his vehicle was stolen. During the investigation, detectives discovered Boudreaux was involved in a crash prior to filing the report. In addition, Boudreaux was also charged with an outstanding warrant obtained by state police for leaving scene of accident, reckless operation of a vehicle, and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Boudreaux was booked into the parish jail with no bond.

