Piancastelli named Southland hitter of the week

After nearly hitting for the cycle in the rubber game of the conference series at Nicholls and ending the weekend with a .600 batting average, McNeese junior Erika Piancastelli has been named this weeks Southland Conference Softball Hitter of the Week, presented by UniversalCoin.com.



Piancastelli, the native of Carlsbad, California stepped up in a big way in the crucial conference series against the Colonels, which is one of the top three teams in the league. She picked up at least one extra base hit and one RBI in each of the three games. She missed hitting for the cycle in game 3 by a triple.



Piancastelli ended the series going 6-for-10 (.600), a 1.400 slugging percent and a .636 on base percent with a four RBI, two doubles, two homeruns and scored four runs. Her solo homerun in the third inning of the game two of the series tied the game at two apiece and gave the Cowgirls the momentum they needed to pick up the 8-4 win to even the series at one game apiece. Her second homerun of the day came in the series finale and it capped off the scoring for the Cowgirls' 7-4 win and the series clincher.



It's her second conference weekly honor this season, also garnering the award March 20.

