Calcasieu Parish deputies arrest suspect in Sunday morning nightclub shooting

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a suspect involved in a Sunday morning nightclub shooting in Lake Charles, according to authorities.

Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to reports of shots fired at Cloud 9, an adult entertainment club on Highway 90, said Commander James McGee, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. No one at the club was shot, though the suspect did hit a person with his vehicle as he fled; the person sustained minor injuries, said McGee.

Deputies followed a description of the suspect and his vehicle to an Exxon gas station at U.S. 171 and Moeling Street. The suspect rammed into Sheriff's Office vehicles while attempting an escape, at which point a deputy fired into the suspect's vehicle.

Neither the suspect nor the deputies were shot, said McGee. The Sheriff's Office now has the suspect in custody.

