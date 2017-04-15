Walker solid in game 3, LSU beats Ole Miss, 3-2

LSU held on for the 3-2, series-clinching win in a highly contest rubber match against Ole Miss.

LSU took two of three in the weekend series, moving to 25-12 overall and 9-6 in SEC play. With the loss, Ole Miss fell to 22-14 and 7-8 in the conference.

Fr. right-hander Eric Walker (5-0, 2.48 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five and surrendering no walks.

Fr. lefty Ryan Rolison (4-2, 2.19 ERA) suffered the loss for Ole Miss, pitching five and a third innings and allowing two earned runs on eight hits while striking out five.

The Tigers will return to action Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT, when they face Lamar University in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be available online via the SEC Network + and will broadcast on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge.