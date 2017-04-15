Copy-Early voting begins for Louisiana municipal elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Early voting is opening for the April 29 municipal elections around Louisiana.

The Secretary of State's Office says voters can start casting ballots Saturday for local candidate and proposition elections and to fill two legislative seats. Early voting ends April 22.

Elections are being held in 46 parishes.

Two Republicans are competing for a Bossier City-area state House seat vacated by Republican Mike Johnson when he was elected to Congress.

Thirteen contenders are vying for the state Senate seat vacated by Troy Brown, a Democrat who resigned rather than face likely expulsion after two domestic violence incidents. The seat represents several Mississippi River parishes in south Louisiana.

Early voting runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Sunday, at local parish registrar of voters' offices and other locations .

