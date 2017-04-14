Port Arthur woman arrested after high-speed pursuit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Port Arthur woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

Karissa Cherie Durman (Source: Louisiana State Police) Karissa Cherie Durman (Source: Louisiana State Police)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D arrested a Port Arthur woman after she led authorities on a high-speed pursuit on I-10, La. 3258, and through Iowa.

Karissa Cherie Durman, 30, of Port Arthur, Texas, was arrested on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. She was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.  She was then transferred and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, ignoring a stop sign, ignoring a red light, improper lane change, and no driver’s license.

The pursuit began about 4 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop Durman's vehicle for speeding on I-10 in Lake Charles, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

"The driver initially reduced her speed upon seeing the trooper then accelerated in an effort to elude him," he said. "Durman traveled east on I-10 then exited onto Opelousas Street. Durman continued to flee east on La. 3258 and through the town of Iowa, before losing control and traveling off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn east of US 165." 

During the 12-minute pursuit, her vehicle reached speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour, Anderson said.

Durman and a male passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

Troop D investigated the crash. The Iowa Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

