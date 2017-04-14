Fort Polk soldier arrested on bomb-making charges, bond set at $1.5 million

A Fort Polk soldier accused of making a bomb was arrested on Friday by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Sam Craft.

He's now in the parish jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Ryan Keith Taylor, 23, is charged with two counts of bomb making and two counts of possession of fake explosive devices. The incident initially took place on April 12 in a Limited Use Access Area, or L.U.A., of the Fort Polk Army post, said Craft.

The sheriff’s office was contacted by the FBI who said an "incident had taken place at the area involving some type of chemical."

Emergency personnel who responded to the scene suffered from "some type of chemical exposure and were treated at Bayne-Jones Army Hospital on Fort Polk," according to Craft.

Taylor was identified as the person responsible for the incident and he was detained by Army officials.

"It was later learned that Taylor resided in New Llano and a search warrant was prepared for his residence," Craft said. "As a precautionary measure, residents of the Mona Lisa Apartment Complex and the immediate area surrounding the apartments were evacuated."

A Louisiana State Police HAZMAT Team searched Taylor’s apartment and found suspicious devices and other items.

"One improvised explosive device was deactivated by the HAZMAT Team and the other items were collected into evidence," Craft said.

Taylor remains in jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the backstory, click HERE and HERE.

