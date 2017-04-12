LCPD: Suspected armed robber fleeing scene accidentally shot by fellow suspect's gun

Two Lake Charles men have been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street, authorities said.

Walter Williams, 20, faces home invasion, armed robbery and negligent injury charges. Dontae Scott, 21, faces home invasion, armed robbery and illegal possession of a stolen firearm charges.

When authorities arrived, victims told police the suspects entered the residence armed and demanded personal property then fled the scene, said Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. The victims also told officers that they heard a single gunshot from behind their home after the suspects left.

While officers were investigating the scene on Church Street, LCPD was notified of a male subject at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They later learned the subject at the hospital was a suspect in the armed robbery investigation.

While Williams and Scott fled the scene, Williams' firearm discharged and struck Scott in the abdomen.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Scott is in stable condition at a local hospital; his arrest is pending.

