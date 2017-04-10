Lake Charles woman accused of stealing $30,000 from company

A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 from a Lake Charles business, authorities said.

Joella K. Moss is charged with theft over $25,000 in the case.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies got a call on April 7 from a business about an employee stealing from the company.

The business owner told deputies he believed that Moss, the bookkeeper, had been stealing money from the company, said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokesman.

"He advised deputies they received more than one complaint from a resident who was worried his rent payments were not being used correctly," Myers said.

The business owner told deputies they began looking into the complaint and discovered discrepancies in their bookkeeping records. Myers said when they questioned Moss, she admitted to stealing a large amount of money.

"Moss told deputies she was taking money paid to the company for rent, instead of depositing it into the company account. She told deputies she had been stealing the money since October 2016," Myers said,

Moss was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released the next day on a $25,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.