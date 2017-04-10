DeQuincy man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has been arrested on first-degree rape charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office received a complaint on Dec. 14, 2016 that Leon Price, Jr. 45, was having inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl, said Kim Myers, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.
On April 7, with the assistance of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives located Price at his residence, said Myers.
He was arrested and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail and later transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Price is charged with first-degree rape and is jailed on a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.