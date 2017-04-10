Landscape for Life coming to Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Landscape for Life coming to Lake Charles

(Source: Landscape for Life) (Source: Landscape for Life)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

"Landscape for Life" is coming to Lake Charles. 

Learn how to work with nature to create and maintain a low-maintenance garden for their own benefit and  to benefit local wildlife. This program is open to all, especially lifelong learners and gardeners, free of charge. 

The course will take place on five consecutive Thursdays, May 4 through June 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Complex located at 1701 Fitzenreiter Rd. 

The program was developed to promote sustainable landscaping practices related to soil, water, plants, and materials. Each participant will receive a workbook, 10 total hours of instruction related to sustainable landscaping, and a certificate upon completion. By the end of the course, each participant will have assessed their own yard's soil types, water resources, climate factors, and existing plants. 

Irvin Louque, a certified "Landscape for Life" instructor, will teach the course each week. 

Sustainability and nature are major focuses of Riverside Park and spreading this information is central to the park's purpose of promoting conservation of natural resources. 

Registration is required for all who plan to attend. Participants can register by calling the City of Lake Charles at 491-8770 or emailing irvin.louque@cityoflc.us

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

