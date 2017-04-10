Roll to the Grove 2017

For the third year in a row, motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are coming together to share their passion for the open road. Roll to the Grove is being held Friday through Sunday, May 5 - 7, at Heritage Square in Sulphur.

The event focuses on motorcycle safety and awareness while giving riders the opportunity to show off their bikes and demonstrate their skills. Everything at the event is free to the community including live entertainment, food, and activities for kids.

Here is the list of scheduled events:

Friday, 6 - 9 p.m., Family Movie Night with Captain Rex Adventures and his crew of Christian sailors from Gatesville, Texas.

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Day will begin with the 'Freedoms Thunder' memorial ride from Vinton to Sulphur. Followed by opening ceremonies, Veterans parade, lunch, motorcycle show, biker games, safety demonstrations, awards, and biker accessories, silent auction and raffle.

Sunday, Fellowship breakfast at 9:30 a.m. will be served by the crew of LEGACY I. Fellowship Biker Church will begin at 10 a.m., with the Christian group followed by anointed preaching from Pastor Monty VanHorn, Sr. Pastor of Highway 2 Heaven Biker Church and Founder/National Director of Highway 2 Heaven Motorcycle Ministry.

The fundraising event will benefit various veterans' organizations including all five branches of the military, law enforcement, fire department and EMS.

The event is family-friendly and alcohol-free.

For more information, call James McCartney at 337-842-3029, Tammy McCartney at 337-842-7739 or visit its Facebook page, HERE.

