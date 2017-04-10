City of Lake Charles announces Downtown at Sundown lineup

The City of Lake Charles has announced this year's lineup for Downtown at Sundown.

All events will be held from 6-9 p.m. in front of the Historic City Hall and Parish Courthouse on Ryan Street.

The lineup of performers: The Kadillacs, May 19; Boomerang, May 26; Whiskey South, June 2 and Geno Delafose, June 9.

Arts and crafts, and food and beverage vendors will be available. Beer and wine sales will benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA. Children's activities will also be available.

On May 26, the public is invited to come and be a part of a special sesquicentennial activity as the City of Lake Charles celebrates its 150th birthday. The Centennial Time Capsule, buried in 1967, will be unearthed at the front lawn of Historic City Hall at 5:30 p.m. There will be a short program with remarks from dignitaries, and the capsule contents will be displayed.

Lawn chairs are welcome. Pets, coolers and outside beverages will not be allowed.

In the case of inclement weather, events will be moved inside the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The event is supported by corporate sponsorships from The American Press, Capital One Bank, CITGO, Delta Downs Racetrack & Casino, Empire of the Seed Historic Properties and Entergy.

For more information, call the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-9159 or visit www.CityOfLakeCharles.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.