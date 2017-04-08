Cowboys pound out 19 hits in 18-5 win over ACU on Saturday

Shane Selman collected four hits, Mitchell Rogers three and four other players with two hits as the McNeese Cowboys slugged out 19 total hits in an 18-5 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday to win the weekend series over the Wildcats.



The win improved McNeese to 22-9 on the season and 12-2 in Southland Conference play while ACU dropped its 11th straight game, falling to 9-18 overall and 1-13 in the league.



Starting pitcher Rhett Deaton stayed perfect on the year, improving to 5-0 on the season after throwing five innings of work and allowing four runs.



Three pitchers out of the bullpen – Peyton McLemore, Mason Mize and Austin Briggs – combined to throw four innings of one run, four hit ball to keep the Wildcats from mounting any type of rally.



“Rhett did a good job of pitching with a lead today,” said head coach Justin Hill. “They (ACU) are a very aggressive offense who can score runs in bunches. He did a good job to get us to the bullpen.”



For the second straight game, lead-off batter Robbie Podorsky set the tone by reaching on a walk to start the game. He stole second base, advanced to third on an error, then scored on a Rickey Ramirez fielder’s choice, giving the Cowboys a 1-0 lead. Ramirez later scored on a RBI single by Joe Provenzano to put the Cowboys up 2-0 early.



McNeese added two more in the second inning when Rogers, who led off the frame with a single, scored on an error by ACU third baseman Russell Crippen that allowed Podorsy to reach base. Podorsky would come around to score on a Brett Whelton groundout to make it 4-0.



The Cowboys made it 5-0 in the third on a RBI single by Jake Cochran before the Wildcats were able to get on the board with a run in the bottom of the third.



ACU closed the gap to 5-3 with two runs in the fourth but Matt Gallier’s bases loaded double in the fifth inning cleared the bases to put the Cowboys up 9-3.



Will Fox slapped a three-run home run in the sixth, hit a triple in the ninth then scored on a two-run homer by Jacob Stracner to make it a 16-5 game. Four batters later, Joe Provenzano connected on his fourth home run of the season with a two-run bomb to make it 18-5.



“Our guys played hard from the first pitch to the last and made every at-bat count,” said Hill.



Four hitters – Ramirez, Gallier, Provenzano and Fox – each knocked in three runs for a total of 12 among the four.



Selman ended the day 4-for-7 from the plate while Rogers added a 3-for-4 game with three RBI. Ramirez, Provenzano, Cochran and Fox each had two hits as every player in the lineup collected at least one hit.



ACU starting pitcher Drew Hanson (2-3) took the loss after he allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings. The Wildcats recorded 13 hits in the game led by Cole Solomon and Bradley Lewis with three hits each.



McNeese will go for the sweep on Sunday with a 1 o’clock first pitch.



The game will be carried on the McNeese Radio Network.