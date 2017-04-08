Keasler's Cardiac Cowboys make return at annual Blue-Gold spring game

McNeese’s annual Blue-Gold spring scrimmage on Saturday was headlined by former coaches Bobby Keasler and Tommy Tate as the two took the reigns as honorary coaches for the game – Keasler the Gold team and Tate the Blue.



And just like Keasler’s teams from the 1990s with their numerous late-game heroics that had folks calling his squads the “Cardia Cowboys”, that persona made a return in Cowboy Stadium on Saturday as Keasler’s Gold team rallied from a 13-0 second half deficit to pull off an exciting 14-13 win over the Blue squad.



Gold running back Justin Pratt was named the game’s MVP after he led all rushers with 89 yards on seven carries including a 61-yard sprint up the middle after breaking a couple of tackles, to give the Gold the game-winning score.



The defense on both sides of the ball dominated for most of the game, tallying up 14 sacks between the two teams.



“I thought it would be hard for the offense,” said head coach Lance Guidry who stayed behind the offenses on the field to whistle sacks on the quarterbacks without them taking any hits. “The defenses had a lot of pressure and stopped the run.”



But the offenses came to life in the second half especially with under 10 minutes to play in the second half of the two 20-minute frames.



“In the end, the offenses made some plays throwing the ball and (Justin) Pratt came out the backdoor on a run. He made some good runs today.”



Quarterback Joe Lissard led the Blue team on 9 of 17 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception late in the game while trying to move his team into field goal range for a game-winning try.



The Blue quarterbacks combined to complete 15 of 29 passes for 181 yards and a score.



Parker Orgeron led all receivers with five catches for 88 yards. He had a 64-yard catch and run from Lissard early in the second half that set up a 2-yard touchdown catch by Darious Crawley to give the Blue a 13-0 lead with 14:45 to play in the game.



On the Gold’s ensuing possession, quarterback Cody Orgeron marched the Cowboys 70 yards down the field capped off by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Edwards to put the Gold on the board and cut the margin to 13-7 with 10:30 to play.



The big play that helped set up the score was a 46-yard pass by Orgeron to Tavarious Battiste who hauled in the toss with one hand.



The Gold defense forced Blue into a three-and-out and three plays later, Pratt burst through a couple of would be tacklers and outran the rest of the defense for a 61-yard score, giving Gold a 14-13 lead.



Gold starting quarterback James Tabary completed 5 of 13 passes for 26 yards and threw an early interception after his pass in the flats was tipped Micah Udeh and picked off by Marcus Foster. Orgeron finished 5 of 9 for 71 yards and a score for the Gold while Tyler Gaspard completed 2 of 5 passes for 17 yards.



In addition to Lissard’s passing for the Blue, Matt Keller hit 5 of 11 targets for 51 yards while Parker Orgeron completed his only pass for 28 yards, that coming off a lateral pass completion to Crawley for a 28 yard gain.



Foster led the Blue team with seven tackles while Chris Livings topped the Gold squad with four of the team’s nine sacks.



The Cowboys did suffer a huge blow when running back Ryan Ross injured his ankle on a play in the first half. Ross was carted off the field and did not return.



“He’s going to be alright,” said Guidry. “We’re expecting him to come back and make a full recovery. If he doesn’t, he still has a redshirt year.”







BLUE TEAM

Passing: Joe Lissard 9-17, 102, TD, INT; Parker Orgeron 1-1, 28; Matt Keller 5-11, 51. Total: 15-29, 181, TD, INT.



Rushing: Ben Jones 1-2; Weston Watkins 1-0; Ryan Ross 6-(-5); Joe Lissard 6-(-30); Matt Keller 2-(-10). Total: 16-(-43).



Receiving: Parker Orgeron 5-88; Darious Crawley 2-30, TD; Trey Conerly 1-3; Boedy Borill 1-20; Josh Batiste 1-11; DeonDre Skinner 1-0



Tackles: Erik Jones 3; Dominique Hill 4; Christian Jacobs 1; Jammerio Gross 6; Darion Dunn 1; Marcus Foster 7; Josh Orebo 4; Andrew Hyacinth 1; Marval Bourgeois 3; Brennan Romar 1; Micah Udeh 2; Blake Yorloff 3; Vinny Quirk 1



Sacks: Brennan Romar; Micah Udeh; Jammerio Gross; Dominique Hill; Marval Bourgeois



Tackles For Loss: Jammerio Gross 2; Christian Jacobs; Erik Jones



Interception: Marcus Foster



Pass Break Up: Micah Udeh; Dominque Hill; Calum Foster; Jammerio Gross





GOLD TEAM

Passing: James Tabary 5-13, 26, INT; Tyler Gaspard 2-5, 17; Cody Orgeron 5-9, 71, TD. Total: 12-27, 114, TD, INT



Rushing: Justin Pratt 7-89, TD; Tavarious Battiste 1-13; Deon Francis 4-10; James Tabary 1-(-1); David Hamm 6-(-2); Tyler Gaspard 1-(-1); Cody Orgeron 3-(-16). Total: 23-92, TD



Receiving: Justin Pratt 1-13; Tre Roberts 2-8; Nick Edwards 3-14, TD; Tavarious Battiste 3-57; Will Sigl 1-12; Lawayne Ross 2-12



Tackles: Chris Livings 7; Tre Porter 4; Kurt Viges 3; Josh Washington 3; Dechristian Wilson 1; Jermaine Antoine 1; Andre Fuller 5; Jonta Jones 1; Ashari Goins 2; Colby Burton 1; Jalen Bowers 1; Trent Jackson 1; Tessylim Anifowoshe 2



Sacks: Chris Livings 4; Tre Porter 3; Tessylim Anifowoshe; Andre Fuller



Tackles For Loss: Chris Livings 2; Dechristian Wilson; Kurt Viges; Jalen Bowers; Ashari Goins 0.5; Josh Washington 0.5



Interception: Colby Burton



Pass Break Up: Jermaine Antoine; Kurt Viges 2; Chris Livings