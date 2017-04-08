McNeese softball completes series sweep over Texas A&M-CC, 9-1

McNeese softball took advantage of six Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-26, 1-11 SLC) errors and sophomore Justyce McClain continued her stellar weekend by going 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs along three stolen bases to lead McNeese in a 9-1 (6 inn.) win here Saturday to complete the Southland Conference series sweep. McNeese picked up a 7-1, 4-0 doubleheader win over the Islanders on Friday.



McClain ended the series with a .545 batting average with six hits, two RBI and stole 8 of 8 bases to lead the Cowgirl offense over the during the series. Tori Yanitor was 2-for-4 with one double, three RBI and scored two runs.



McNeese (28-13, 14-1 SLC) picked up its sixth run-rule win in conference play and its fourth conference sweep this season.



Rachel Smith and Baylee Corbello combined for a three-hitter with Smith picking up the win to improve to 11-5 overall and undefeated at 7-0 in conference games. Smith gave up one hit, a walk and struck out two without allowing a run in 5.0 innings. Corbello gave up two hits and one run in 1.0 innings of relief.

McNeese continued to be aggressive at the plate once again and opened the game by scoring three runs in the first two innings to take a 6-0 lead.



The Cowgirls scored its first three runs of the game on two and was aided by three Islander errors. McClain led the game off with a single to right, stole second before going to third on an error. McClain scored on a sacrifice bunt by Erika Piancastelli. Piancastelli would eventually give the Cowgirls a 2-0 lead on the third Islander error of the inning. Yanitor, who reached on the second error of the inning gave McNeese a 3-0 lead on a RBI single to third by Taylor Schmidt.



McNeese added three more runs in the second frame on four hits to extend its lead to 6-0. For the second straight inning, the Cowgirls picked up a leadoff hit, this time it was Marisa Taunton with a single to centerfield. After a wild pitch that sent Taunton to second, Shanice Hagler brought her home with a single to right. Yanitor’s bat provided the other two runs of the inning with a two RBI single through the right side.



Following three scoreless innings, McNeese put up three more runs in the sixth for a 9-0 lead. Hailey Drew scored on an error, Piancastelli scored on a RBI double to right by Yanitor and Yanitor scored the final Cowgirl run of the game on an error.



The Islanders avoided the shutout by scoring their lone run in the bottom of the inning off a RBI by Aspen Auger that scored Savannah Sandoval.



McNeese will return home Tuesday to host nationally ranked LSU at 6 p.m.

