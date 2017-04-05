Accelerate your business with KPLC Business Partners

KPLC Business Partners provides an exclusive and innovative way to increase traffic, leads, and sales for your business.

By leveraging content marketing with the power and reach of KPLC, you can boost your brand awareness with useful information that will have people coming back for more.

This multi-platform approach channels the reach of KPLC's hundreds of thousands of viewers each month and puts your brand in front of an engaged audience through a combination of targeted display, native ads, TV schedules, and re-targeting.

Here's what that means each month:

Custom-built pages and content

Directory listings

Dedicated television promotion

Custom vignette video TV schedule

Facebook posts

Detailed monthly reporting

Learn more about how KPLC Business Partners can accelerate your business.

Contact Andy Jacobson at 337-437-7590 for opportunities.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.