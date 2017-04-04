CONSIDER THIS: Flooding changes lives

Being around daily news often reminds us of how quickly life can change.

This week, some of our neighbors were impacted by suddenly rising flood waters. Fortunately, there was no loss of human life, but the lives of the flood victims most certainly changed overnight.

And while Southwest Louisiana’s most populated areas were spared this time, it most certainly could have turned out differently. When a weather system drops an unprecedented amount of rain on an area, homes that have never flooded before will flood. We encourage you to think about whether or not flood insurance makes sense for you.

Perhaps even more important than that is to have a plan for yourself and your family. That plan should include planning to stay tuned to weather alerts and keeping your phone charged when a storm threatens.

As we look ahead to a hurricane season approaching faster than most of us would like, now is a good time to review what you will do, and how you will do it -in the event of a weather emergency.

For our part, you have our commitment to continue providing you the best possible information in every way that we can.

