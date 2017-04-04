20-year-old Glenmora woman accused of becoming involved with 14-year-old Elton male

A 20-year-old Glenmora woman is accused of becoming involved with a 14-year-old male in Elton, authorities said.

Kelsey King Bond was arrested by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office detectives on March 29 and she booked into the Allen Parish jail. She's charged with 20 felony counts - 10 counts of felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 10 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

"Between Dec. 26, 2016 and March 2, 2017, Bond became involved with a 14-year-old juvenile male. Bond and the victim would meet at a residence on Stranger's Tree Road in Elton, said Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Bond's bond is set at $90,000.00. She remains in the Allen Parish jail at this time.

